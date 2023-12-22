The railway track at Binuan village, between Manoharpur and Rourkela stations, was blown up by Maoists on Thursday night, disrupting train movement on the Howrah–Nagpur–Mumbai route. More than 20 trains were stranded at various stations because of the Maoist attack. Railway officials said the trains would resume their journey only after the track was fixed and the RPF cleared the route. Jharkhand: Four From Bihar Die of Suffocation in Hazaribag After Lighting Charcoal To Get Relief From Severe Cold.

Jharkhand Naxal Attack:

Jharkhand | Naxals blew railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera under Goilkera police station limits last night. Rail movement affected; restoration work underway: SP Chaibasa — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

