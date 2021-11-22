Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday conducted raids in several districts of Maharashtra.

Sources told ANI, NCB is conducting raids in several districts of Maharashtra including Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

