India News | NCB Secures Conviction of Six People in International Ganja, Hashish Oil Trafficking Case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a significant achievement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zonal Unit has secured the conviction of six accused persons involved in an international Ganja and Hashish Oil trafficking network, officials said.

According to a press release, on November 21, 2022, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted the fishing boat "Kanmani" approximately 45 nautical miles south of Mandapam. Before interception, the crew threw 8 gunny bags overboard, which the ICG subsequently recovered from the water.

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NCB Chennai officials took over the case at ICGS Mandapam. The inventory included 99 packets of Ganja, one bottle of Hashish Oil, GPS devices, and mobile phones. A total of 290.490 kilograms of Ganja and 1 kilogram of Hashish Oil were seized by the officers of NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit, the release said.

Four Indian nationals who were on the boat, namely, K Iniyas Ahemed, Seyed Noorul Ammen, Kannan K and Velu A, all residents of Ramanathapuram, were arrested by NCB officers with the contraband. During the investigation, it was revealed that the boat belonged to P Ramu, who had knowingly provided his boat for smuggling the above four persons.

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Further investigation revealed that the master mind of this network was Mohamed Basith, who had arranged to send the narcotic drugs to Sri Lanka through the sea route, with the assistance of his associates. Mohamed Basith was also arrested in June 2023. Analysis of digital evidence provided crucial evidence to link the accused with the recovered contraband, the release said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the detailed complaint was filed before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Court, Pudukottai. During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and relied upon more than 100 prosecution evidence, including the Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, to corroborate the activities of the arrested persons.

"After appreciation of the oral and documentary evidence, the trial court convicted all six accused persons and sentenced each of them to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, under the various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. This marks a significant shift towards the endeavour for tackling the issue related to drug trafficking, wherein drugs worth more than Rs 1.52 crore along with cash of Rs 2,20,060 and a boat worth more than Rs 9 lakh were seized," the release said.

In 2026, NCB Chennai has managed to secure six convictions so far, wherein 17 persons have been convicted by the courts.

To combat drug trafficking, the NCB seeks the continued support of the public. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)