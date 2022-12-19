New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee.

The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the view point of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Books Maid Service on 'Book My Bai' App, Rapes and Locks Her Up in His House; Arrested.

It had also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

On Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the action taken by the government on its recommendations and observations was tabled in Parliament.

Also Read | Border Security Force Deploys Women Guards in Sundarbans To Guard India-Bangladesh Border.

"The committee has been informed that the NCERT has taken note of all the issues raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs. The process of development of NCFs has already been initiated by the NCERT," it said.

Earleir, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same.

This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls, it had said.

"While examining the textbooks, other issues like environment sensitivity, human values, issues of children with special needs etc. can also be looked up for adequate inclusion in the School textbooks," the panel had said. PTI GJS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)