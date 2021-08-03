New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Amid the controversy over a reported circular issued by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police's office regarding Muharram, the National Commission for Minorities on Tuesday issued a notice to the state's chief secretary RK Tiwari seeking clarifications over the contents of the circular.

Many Shia organisations have objected to some of the guidelines and the language used in the circular.

The notice has been issued on the instructions of Vice Chairman of the Commission, Atif Rashid.

"The National Commission for Minorities has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and called for a clarification on the controversial aspects of the guidelines issued by the DGP of Uttar Pradesh regarding the month of Muharram," Rashid said.

In its letter, the commission has also questioned that when the circular was 'confidential', why is it publicly available.

