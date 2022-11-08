Nashik, Nov 8 (PTI) Activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday staged an agitation in Nashik against Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar for his alleged comment against party leader Supriya Sule.

Sattar's alleged comment against Sule had led to protests by NCP workers in different parts of the state on Monday. The minister, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, later told a rally in Sillod that he had apologised for a word he had used.

NCP activists, led by the party's city unit president Ranjan Thakare, staged the agitation at the party office in Nashik city.

The protestors attacked an effigy of the state agriculture minister with chappals and shouted slogans against him.

Speaking at the protest, Thakare said, “Crossing limits while criticising and then tendering an apology does not suit the post of Abdul Sattar. A crime is a crime in court and an apology does not reduce the punishment. Hence, the NCP will send 50 khokas (boxes) of chappals to Sattar."

In another agitation, the Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC), the party's youth wing, observed the 6th anniversary of demonetisation.

