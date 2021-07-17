By Aman Sayyad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday categorically denied the possibility of ideologically different NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming together stating that the two parties are like "two ends of a river that can never meet".

NCP chief Pawar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital triggering speculations about rifts Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, in which NCP is a constituent along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Addressing a press conference at NCP headquarters, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik said:, "BJP and NCP are two ends of a river. The two cannot come together as long as there is water in the river. We are completely different, ideologically and politically."

The NCP spokesperson said today's meeting between Pawar and PM Modi was to discuss the amendment in Banking Regulatory Act. He said that Pawar also handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister informing how jeopardising these amendments are for the interest of the cooperative bank banking system.

Malik said the leader also denied reports that Sharad Pawar had met Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who is also in Delhi.

"Many people are trying to mislead. It is being said that Maharashtra opposition leaders met Sharad Pawar before his meetings with Prime Minister and Defence Minister. It is false that there has been a meeting between Pawar Sahab and Maharashtra opposition leaders in Delhi," said Malik.

The Maharashtra Minister said the NCP chief met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to share his past experience of dealing with border issues.

"Sharad Pawar has been in Delhi for the past two days. After being appointed BJP's Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal himself paid him a courtesy call. Yesterday Sharad Pawar also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony and Army Chief General MM Naravane were also there. The government informed them about the situation at the border. An important discussion was held regarding their experience as ex-Defence Ministers to deal with such situations," emphasised Malik.

The meeting between Pawar and Modi came two days before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 19. (ANI)

