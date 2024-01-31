New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said it supported the concept of "one nation, one election" and termed it a step towards a more synchronised and efficient electoral process.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met former president Ram Nath Kovind, who chairs the committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and presented a memorandum on behalf of the party.

"Honoured to meet former President Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji with MP Sunil Tatkare Ji and presented him a memorandum on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party, affirming our support for the 'One Nation, One Election' concept. A step towards a more synchronized and efficient electoral process," Patel said on X.

A statement from Kovind's office said the former president met Patel and Tatkare as part of his consultations with political parties on the subject of simultaneous polls.

Kovind also held consultations with Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal president Upendra Kushwah and two other members of the party regarding their views and suggestions on holding simultaneous elections in the country, the statement said.

Representatives of the parties also handed over their suggestions in writing.

On Tuesday, Kovind met Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, and sought his views on the subject.

