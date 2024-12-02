Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil on Sunday raised concerns about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recent assembly elections, questioning the rise in voting numbers after 5 pm. He then called for bringing back ballot papers to restore public trust in the electoral process.

"Even though our numbers are less, we will continue to raise questions. In the recent elections, voting increased in Maharashtra after 5 pm. This is a matter of concern. While the EVM is a simple calculator, it increases the vote count automatically at night. This is a critical issue that must be addressed. The Election Commission of India appears to be hiding something," Patil said.

Demanding the return of ballot papers, he stated, "Ballot papers must replace EVMs because it will also restore people's trust in the system. The voting percentage will decline if people do not trust the system."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari propose President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing the ongoing stalemate over the Chief Minister's post. He also reiterated his allegations against EVMs.

"The governor should propose the President's Rule because of the mess here. People are observing everything. They know how the elections were conducted and how EVMs were tampered with. We are working to create a national movement on this issue," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Notably, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a significant setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections, winning just 16 out of 288 assembly seats. Its ally, Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

