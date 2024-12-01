Medininagar/ Ranchi, December 1: Two persons were arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday. The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the home on November 29. The girls shared the ordeal with Kumari, claiming that they were sexually abused multiple times, a senior officer said. Jharkhand Shocker: Government School Headmistress Shot at by Teacher in Front of Students Inside Classroom in Deoghar.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that an FIR was lodged with a town police station and two persons were arrested in connection with the case. "Further investigation is underway," she said. Jharkhand BJP on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the incident. The party termed it as a "failure of the state machinery and administration". Jharkhand Shocker: Woman, Minor Son Strangled to Death by Husband in Seraikela-Kharsawan District, Suspect on the Run

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah accused the state government of neglecting the safety of children. "We demand a high-level investigation into the case so that girls could get justice," he added.

