Chennai, December 1: A 33-year-old differently-abled PG trainee doctor was arrested on Saturday, November 30, for allegedly placing a pen camera inside the women's nurses' toilet at Pollachi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The accused was identified as Venkatesh.

According to an NDTV report, the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when a nurse discovered a pen camera wrapped in a rubber band and placed inside the toilet cleaning brush. She immediately informed the Medical Superintendent, A. Raja, who instructed the hospital RMO Marimuthu and Venkatesh to inspect the area. Bengaluru: Woman Finds Hidden Phone With Camera On at Third Wave Coffee Outlet’s Toilet, Accused Employee Terminated.

PG Trainee Doctor Places Pen Camera Inside Nurse Washroom

Upon entering the toilet, Venkatesh allegedly removed the pen camera and its memory card, which he later kept with him. Medical Superintendent Raja subsequently filed a complaint with the Pollachi East Police Station, prompting an inquiry.

Doctor Arrested for Installing Pen Camera in Nurses’ Toilet

During the investigation, police grew suspicious of Venkatesh's actions, particularly his attempt to conceal the memory card. In his statement, Venkatesh claimed to have purchased the pen camera online ten days earlier. Police seized his mobile phone and the memory card for further examination. Dehradun: Hidden Camera Found Inside Washroom of Anandam Restaurant, Cleaner Arrested (Watch Video).

After conducting a two-day inquiry, the police arrested Venkatesh under Sections 77 of BNS and 67 of the IT Act. Venkatesh, a native of Panamarathupatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri, is a third-year MS Orthopaedics student at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and had been undergoing three-month training at Pollachi GH.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).