Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Wednesday denied pre-arrest bail to local journalist Bal Bothe in NCP worker Rekha Jare's murder case.

Jare (39), who headed Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a woman's organization, was killed at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons on November 30 when she was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend.

While opposing the pre-arrest bail to Bothe, public prosecutor Satish Patil argued that as per the call records of Bothe and the deceased, both had been in touch during the month prior to the murder.

He also said that the footage of the crime captured in the CCTV and the statements given by the witnesses reveal that the applicant had links with the crime.

Upon hearing the arguments by prosecution and defence, District and Sessions Judge M R Natu denied pre-arrest bail to Bothe on Wednesday.

Ahmednagar police have already arrested five people in connection with the case, while Bothe is still at large. PTI

