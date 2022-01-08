Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report in seven days from Uttarakhand Police over Aam Aadmi Party leader Colonel Kothiyal allegedly violating the right of children by using their pictures in party banners, informed Police.

"We have received the letter in this matter (alleged use of minor's photos in AAP campaign posters) from National Children's Commission," said Ashok Kumar Director General of Police.

"Police have to submit a report within seven days," he said.

Colonel Kothiyal is AAP's Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

