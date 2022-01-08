Reports of tourists in vehicles dying of CO poisoning after getting stuck in vehicles with heavy snow outside have surfaced on the internet. Thousands of tourists were stranded in Murree on Friday night due to heavy snowfall after which the roads leading to Murree from Islamabad were closed.

As per the reports, at least 19 tourists have died in the tragic event. The Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has imposed a state of emergency in the calamity-struck region, amid fears the death toll may increase. Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry requested the tourists not to plan trips towards upper areas of the country for a few days. Telangana Tragedy: 6 Teenagers Drown in Manair River in Sircilla Town.

Watch Shocking Video of Murree Tragedy:

Evacuation Process Continues in Murree:

Faheem Younus, MD Tweeted:

Tragic news from #Murree Were the deaths caused by cold or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning? CO is odorless, lethal If an idling car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (silencer) can quickly kill the passengers as they breath COhttps://t.co/Fq1bKLOio4 — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 8, 2022

Reportedly, more than 23,000 vehicles stuck in traffic have been evacuated from Murree but hundreds of vehicles are still stuck in traffic. Heavy machinery has been opted to clear the roads and the civil armed forces have been called in to rescue the stranded tourists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2022 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).