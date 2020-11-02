Noida (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A total of 158 people tested positive for COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the district's infection tally to 18,170, official data revealed on Monday.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Flight to Wuhan: 19 Indians Test COVID-19 Positive After Landing in Chinese City, Future Flights May Get Affected.

The number of active cases rose to 1,289 from 1,261 on Sunday, showed a data released by the UP Health Department for the last 24-hour period.

Also Read | Patanjali Sold 25 Lakh Coronil Kits in Past 4 Months, Mops Up Rs 250 Crore Revenue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

On the brighter side, 130 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,813, the sixth highest in the state, the data said.

The district's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.37 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 92.53 per cent from 92.62 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 23,035, while overall recoveries in the state reached 4,55,498 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,076 on Monday.

So far 4,85,609 people have tested positive for the infection in UP, according to government officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)