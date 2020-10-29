Noida (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19, pushing the district's death toll due to the pandemic to 68, official data showed.

Also, 130 more people have tested positive for the infection as the district's caseload reached 17,422, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Bye Bye Corona – World’s First Scientoon Book on Coronavirus Released in India, Know All About It Here.

The number of active cases stood at 1,086, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 129 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,268, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

Also Read | 'Green Delhi' App Received 228 Complaints Since Its Launch Earlier in the Day; Stringent Action Needed on Behalf of Centre to Curb Pollution: Gopal Rai.

The district's death toll now stands at 69 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent from 0.38 per cent the previous day, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 93.37 per cent from 93.33 per cent on Wednesday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 24,858 from 25,487 recorded on Wednesday, 26,267 on Tuesday, 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,46,054 as the death toll related to COVID-19 climbed to 6,983, it showed.

So far, 4,77,895 people have tested positive for the infection in the state, while the recovery rate reached 93.37 per cent on Thursday, according to government officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)