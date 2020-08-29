Noida (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Six people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, owners of more than 1,900 vehicles were issued challans, while another 16 were impounded for similar violations in the district, which has so far recorded over 7,700 COVID-19 cases, including 45 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as security checks intensified in view of the lockdown-like curbs over the weekend that continue till 5 am Monday, officials said.

"A total of 4,688 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,901 of them while another 16 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,40,800 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, the officials said.

