Lucknow, August 29: Twin murder rocked Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Saturday after unknown assailants shot dead the wife and son of a senior Railway official. The incident took place in Gautampalli area. It is a high-security as state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence is located nearby. Senior officials immediately rushed to the murder spot after getting the information. Police Makes Four More Arrests in Lucknow Advocate's Murder Case.

According to a report published in CNN News18, the Railways official is currently posted in Delhi. He has been identified as RD Vajpayee. The age of his wife was 49 years, while his son was 20-year-old. A dog squad was also deployed at the crime scene. The daughter of the Railway official was also present in the house at the time of the murder. She reportedly had informed the servant about the crime, who then alerted the police. The incident took place amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the state to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Lucknow: 32-Year-Old Lawyer Beaten to Death After 5 People Attack Him With Bricks, Rods and Stones.

“Prime facie, it does not appear to be an incident of robbery. An investigation, in this case, is underway,” reported the media house quoting Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey as saying. Adityanath took the sou motu cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the officials.

The opposition targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the incident. State Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh told the media house that the crime graph is increasing in the state since the BJP government came to power in 2017. He added that people in the state are living under fear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).