New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday asked hairstylist Jawed Habib to appear before it on January 11 in connection with a viral video showing him allegedly spitting on a woman's hair.

In a tweet today by the Commission, it said, "Taking note of the incident, @NCWIndia has also sent a notice to Jawed Habib to appear before the Commission in person on January 11 at 12:30 pm for deposition of his statement. @sharmarekha"

Also Read | Public Holidays Not Part of Fundamental Rights, Time to Reduce Their Numbers: Bombay High Court.

In a viral video, hairstylist Jawed Habib was seen using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on the stage on a salon chair while Habib prepares to cut her hair while giving hair care tips. "Hair is dirty. Why are they dirty? Because shampoo has not been used," he says.

"Listen carefully... If there is a scarcity of water," Habib continues as he spits on the woman's head while parting her hair. He can be heard saying " this spit has life" before the video ends.

Also Read | Odisha COVID-19 Restrictions: Colleges, Universities, Hostels To Remain Closed From January 10.

Meanwhile, people present there could be heard laughing and clapping. However, the woman seemed disturbed by what had happened.

After the video gained virality, the woman in the video came forward to recount the bad experience.

She said, "My name is Pooja Gupta. I run a parlour named Vanshika beauty parlour and am a resident of Baraut. Yesterday I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib sir. There he invited me on the stage to give me a haircut and he misbehaved. He said if there is no water, you can spit. It would be better if I had gone to my streetside barber and get a haircut, rather than going to Habib."

The video, which is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, is reportedly from a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. It is not clear when the video was filmed.

After facing huge backlash over this, issuing an apology in a video message, Habib said, "I just want to say one thing...these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt are, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Meanwhile, NCW on Thursday wrote to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana urging him to take action in the matter. The NCW also sent a notice to the hairstylist in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)