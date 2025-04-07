New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW), acting on the directions of its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged sexual harassment incident in Bengaluru's BTM Layout.

The Commission has demanded swift action, including the registration of a case, immediate arrest of the accused, and an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

In a post on X, NCW said, "On the directions of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the disturbing incident of sexual harassment in Bengaluru's BTM Layout. NCW has sought urgent FIR under BNS, immediate arrest of the accused, and ATR within 3 days."

The incident occurred on April 3 near Sadduguntepalya and was captured on CCTV.

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the middle of the street, prompting widespread outrage.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and registered a case under Sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Sarah Fathima said that efforts to identify and nab the accused were on.

The case has sparked political controversy, with the BJP criticising the ruling government's handling of law and order.

In response, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the opposition lacked substance in its criticism and added that such incidents, though unfortunate, tend to happen in large cities.

"Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law," Parmeswara told ANI. (ANI)

