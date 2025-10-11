New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a distressing incident reported from West Bengal, where a young medical student from Odisha was allegedly subjected to gang-rape in Durgapur.

According to the release, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused persons, a prompt and transparent investigation, and adequate medical and psychological support for the survivor.

To ensure on-ground monitoring, the Chairperson has directed NCW member Dr Archana Majumdar to visit Durgapur, meet the survivor, and review the status of the police investigation.

The Commission has also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from West Bengal authorities within five days.

A second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was allegedly gangraped, police sources reported.

The victim, hailing from Jaleswar, Odisha, is undergoing medical examination, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited as authorities probe the case.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, terming it "highly condemnable and painful."

In a post on X, Majhi urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure exemplary action is taken against the accused in accordance with the law.

"The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he stated.

The Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed that senior officials have been directed to coordinate closely with West Bengal authorities and ensure that all necessary steps are taken.The Odisha Government will extend every possible assistance and support to the victim's family. (ANI)

