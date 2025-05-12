Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed the BJP's performance in the panchayat polls as "historic" and said the ruling alliance has the potential to win 104 assembly seats out of 126 in next year's election.

The ruling BJP on Monday is leading in all panchayat bodies across Assam with counting of votes continuing for the second day in a row.

"The BJP is marching ahead to capture more than 300 seats in Zilla Parishad and it is historic. However, it is still being counted," Sarma told reporters here.

Asked about the expectation in next year's assembly elections, he said that it will be better than the panchayat results.

"Panchayats are usually in the rural areas. In the Assembly, both rural and urban areas will go to the polls. Traditionally, the BJP performs well in urban locations.

"Presently, the BJP-led alliance's potential in Assam is 104 seats. However, there is a difference between potential and reality. We hope that we will win 95 seats. But everything depends on the public mood," the CM said.

Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs and UPPL has seven.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator also.

When asked about the Bodoland Territorial Region's election, which is due later this year, Sarma said, "We will fight alone in BTR, but we will not fight in all seats. We will contest only in those seats where we have our strength. Our alliance with UPPL will continue."

According to Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) data, the BJP has won 242 members of Anchalik Panchayat constituencies, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has bagged 30 seats so far.

Opposition Congress has cornered 34 seats, one constituency each won by Raijor Dal and AIUDF and 14 by Independents.

In Zilla Parishad, the BJP has won 26 seats while its ally AGP emerged victorious in three. No other party has opened its account yet in ZP constituencies, the ASEC data showed.

Along with these, results for thousands of seats for Gram Panchayat (GP) have also been declared, but these are all Independents as candidates were not allowed to contest on party tickets.

