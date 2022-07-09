By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A meeting of NDA leaders will take place in the national capital on Sunday evening, said sources.

The meeting will be taking place ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session and Presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18.

This meeting will have a detailed discussion on strategy of the NDA leaders, sources told ANI.

The sources also say that during this meeting all the MPs from both houses of the NDA will explain the process of participating in the election and a mock drill of the entire process will also be conducted and shown to the members, as per the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in this meeting, stated the sources.

The meeting of the NDA MPs will be followed by dinner.

The NDA candidate for the presidential election Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination on June 24 for her candidature.

Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President.

She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected, she will be the first from the state of Odisha.

Apart from its allies, NDA's candidate Murmu also has the support of YSR, Congress, BJD and Akali Dal amongst others. (ANI)

