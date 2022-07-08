Panaji, Jul 8: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his younger sister in Sattari taluka of Goa, a police official said.

The 19-year-old victim in her complaint has said she was raped on June 26 and the accused also made another attempt on July 3, after which she approached Valpoi police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Ekoskar said.

