Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that his party should get some seats within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to contest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "We are the major associates of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We had supported Devendra Fadnavis in the assembly elections. My party has a huge support base in Mumbai.

Also Read | AAP MLAs and Councillors Organise Free Mask Distribution and Awareness Campaign Across Delhi.

"In the BMC elections last time, BJP had won enough seats and that was because we supported them without any demands. Shiv Sena also had enough seats but this time BJP will definitely have to give us some seats to contest BMC elections.

He further said that he will be speaking to Devendra Fadnavis about his demand.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Smartphone To Be Shipped With A Special Retail Box.

"I am hundred per cent sure that Devendra Fadnavis will give some seats to us and as said by him, this time BJP will have its Mayor. I want to add that Deputy Mayor will be of RPI," he said.

BMC election is slated to be held next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)