The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 9 series in the home market next week. There have been plenty of leaks about the Note 9 Pro 5G smartphone suggesting specifications and features that would be on offer. Now, a new report has surfaced online claiming that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be shipped with a special retail box. Notably, it is not the same Redmi Note 9 Pro that retails in other countries. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch; Specifications Leaked.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Smartphone To Be Shipped With A Special Retail Box (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Ahead of its launch, Redmi's General Manager has posted a new photo on his official Weibo account. The image shows Lu Weibing and Du Hua, the GM of Lehua Entertainment, posing for a photograph together while holding a box. A closer look at the retail box suggests that the retail box is of the soon-to-be-launched Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G handset.

Unlike previous retail box, it is unique and very colourful something that we haven't seen from the company for Redmi smartphones. The image gives us the first glimpse of the special retail box featuring multiple colours like yellow with cartoon character images.

Talking about the smartphone, we already know that the upcoming handset will get a quad rear camera module at the back. It will be seen in a vertical alignment similar to the Mi 10T Lite 5G. Reportedly, the Note 9 Pro will use a 108MP sensor as a primary shooter. It will also get a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, just like the Mi 10T Lite. The chipset will be clubbed with up to 8GB RAM. The company might also offer the handset with 6GB of RAM. Other highlights of the phone are likely to be a 4820mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging.

