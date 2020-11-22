New Delhi, November 22: To make the lives of the people of Delhi better and to protect them from Corona, the Aam Aadmi Party today launched a free mask distribution and awareness campaign across Delhi on the call of Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. As part of this campaign, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and councillors started a mask distribution campaign in their respective constituencies and wards all over Delhi.

All the MLAs and councillors went to the market areas in their respective areas to distribute masks to those who were not wearing any masks. The leaders also appealed to people to wear masks and follow social distancing. Keeping in mind the increasing number of Corona patients again in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal took this step, so that more and more people could be informed about the danger of this pandemic.

The Delhi government is working relentlessly from the very first day to combat the Corona pandemic. Emphasis is also being given to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals in Delhi. In government hospitals as well as private hospitals, 60% of ordinary beds and 80% of ICU beds are reserved for Corona patients.

In the same campaign, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj started a mask distribution and awareness drive with workers in the M Block Market of Greater Kailash, his constituency. Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj gave free masks to the people roaming around market without a mask. At the same time, the advised people to always wear masks while leaving the house.

Addressing the people in the market, Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj said "This disease is not only in Delhi or India, but the whole world is suffering from this epidemic. Right now because there is no medicine for this disease yet,therefore, mask is the only protection. I want to appeal all of you to wear mask, avoid crowded places, wash your hands and maintain social distancing. I want to appeal that please tell the same to your family members as well."

Similarly, Shri Imran Hussain, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government and MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party from Ballimaran Assembly, also t distribute masks at Sadar police station Chowk in his constituency. Those who were walking around without masks, Emraan Hussain gave masks to those people and urged them to wear masks on the spot.

At the same time, Shri Imran Hussain informed the people present in the market about the penalty fixed by the government and said that if you are caught without mask, the government has fixed a fine of Rs 2000. He said that instead of paying a fine of Rs 2000, it is better to wear a mask of Rs 10 to protect your life, the lives of your family and the lives of all other people.

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Malviya Nagar Vidhan Sabha Shri Somnath Bharti along with volunteers started distributing free masks to the public near Gautam Nagar Nala Sudarshan Cinema Road Somnath Bharti distributed masks to people. He said, "If you love your family then please maintain these precaustions and wear mask. If you want all of you and your family to be safe, there is only one way and that is to wear masks in the right way and follow social distancing. There should not be any confusion such as the Corona has gone. The pandemic is there and we all need to be very much cautious for ourselve and for our family and freinds."

In the same series, Leader of the Opposition from East Delhi Municipal Corporation of Aam Aadmi Party Shri Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar Ward started this campaign to distribute masks near the F block, 30 Futa Road. He distributed masks and urder people to always wear masks.

He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is taking all the important steps to save the people of Delhi from this epidemic. He is trying hard not to let a single person from Delhi lose his life due to corona. Whatever can be done at the government level, they are doing all the work. He has also sought help from the central government in the interest of the people of Delhi, and has also appealed to the opposition parties for help. When Delhi CM is working so hard then it is the duty of the citizens also to cooperate with him in this battle against Corona. It is your duty to wear mask, wash hand and maintaining social distancing."

When the Chief Minister of Delhi is taking so many steps, worrying about the lives of the people, and is doing everything possible, then we also feel obliged to cooperate with Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Government in this campaign. It is our duty that whenever we get out of the house, we wear masks, explain it to our family members, to our relatives, friends and also that we must wear masks while going out of the house, follow social distancing. And protect each other's lives.