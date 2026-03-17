New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): In a powerful step towards safeguarding the health and future of young girls, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Mizoram, are leading from the front in the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign.

Within just a fortnight of its launch, nearly 3 lakh girls aged 14 years have already been vaccinated, marking an encouraging start to this critical public health initiative, a health ministry official informed.

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According to experts Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine plays a vital role in preventing cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women. The enthusiastic participation seen so far reflects growing awareness among parents, schools, and communities about the importance of early protection.

The campaign has been strategically rolled out during the academic period, and while examinations are currently underway in many regions, the response has remained strong. With the conclusion of the exam season approaching, the momentum of the vaccination drive is expected to accelerate significantly, enabling wider coverage and ensuring that more girls benefit from this life-saving intervention.

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"Health authorities are actively working in coordination with schools, local bodies, and healthcare workers to ensure smooth access to the vaccine. Parents and guardians are urged to support and encourage eligible girls to get vaccinated at the earliest," said officials

The offical also said that this is more than a campaign, it is a collective movement towards a healthier, cancer-free future for our daughters.

Earlier, on March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign and development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Addressing a large public rally after the event, PM Modi said the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two years, and the state is now advancing on a new path of development.

The Prime Minister called the HPV vaccination campaign an important step towards empowering the women of the country

Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country. The HPV vaccination campaign has been launched in Ajmer. This campaign is an important step towards empowering the women of the country," PM Modi said.

The promises of development with which the BJP government came to serve you are being fulfilled with great speed. And today is the day to accelerate this very campaign of development," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister added, "Just a short while ago, the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan completed two years. I am pleased that today, Rajasthan is advancing on a new path of development." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)