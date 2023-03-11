New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them part of the value chain.

"Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' scheme.

Also Read | H3N2 Outbreak in India: Experts Say 'Hong Kong Flu' Changing Pattern Unexpectedly, Hospitalisations May Go Up.

He called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain.

The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme is aimed at improving skills of artisans, ensuring easy credit and also help them in brand promotion so that their products reach the market quickly. It also seeks to handhold artisans and people associated with small businesses.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Crime Branch Inspector Removed From Service on 'Sexual Assault' Charges.

Observing that crores of people have been trained under the Skill India Mission, the prime minister said small artisans play an important role in production of local crafts and development of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)