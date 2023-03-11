Delhi, March 11: The H3N2 influenza virus has caused panic among people after two deaths related to the virus were reported in Karnataka and Haryana. Now, amid growing concerns about ‘Hong Kong Flu’ experts have pointed out that the ‘virus has changed its pattern unexpectedly in just six months’ and is leading to serious health issues, including severe lung infections.

News Agency quoted Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, department of paediatric emergency and critical care, Sir Gangaram hospital as saying that the virus has seen an “unexpected" and “remarkable" change in the past six months. This could be concerning according to him as influenza is the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. H3N2 Outbreak In India: 3,038 Lab Confirmed Hong Kong Flu Cases Across the Country, Two Deaths From Karnataka and Haryana.

He said that “Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza as the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections.” “Hong Kong Flu' Spread in India: Country Reports First H3N2 Deaths, One Each From Karnataka and Haryana.

Dr Gupta further pointed out that it is of huge concern as the change in pattern is not only leading to hospitalisation but many patients are also requiring intensive care unit admissions.

Dr Gupta further said that “Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation."

Earlier on March 10 media reports said that an 82-year-old Karnataka man who was hospitalised at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24, passed away on March 1. He had shown symptoms on H3N2 virus. Almost 90 cases of the H3N2 virus have reportedly been detected in India so far, according to media reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2023 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).