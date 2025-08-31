New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has achieved another significant milestone by enabling the Pan-India integration of e-Government services on the DigiLocker and e-District platforms. With this achievement, citizens across all 36 States and Union Territories can now seamlessly access close to 2,000 digital services anytime, anywhere.

The integrated services cover a wide spectrum of citizen needs, including certificates, welfare schemes, utility payments and other essential facilities, thereby ensuring convenience, efficiency and transparency in delivery. This development marks a major leap in realising the vision of the Digital India programme, fostering paperless and mobile governance and contributing directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

DigiLocker has emerged as a robust pillar of India's digital public infrastructure, successfully addressing the challenges of interoperability, data security, and multi-stakeholder coordination. Its innovative and resilient framework has enabled ease of access, inclusivity and reliability, empowering citizens across the country with trusted digital services.

With this expansion, citizens in Maharashtra now have access to the highest number of services at 254, followed by Delhi with 123, Karnataka with 113, Assam with 102, and Uttar Pradesh with 86. Furthermore, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir each offer 77 services, while Andhra Pradesh provides 76, and Gujarat offers 64. Similarly, Tamil Nadu and Goa extend 63 services each, whereas Haryana offers 60 and Himachal Pradesh delivers 58. In total, 1,938 services are currently available for citizens across the nation.

Building on this success, NeGD plans to further expand the portfolio of e-Government services by adopting emerging technologies through an AI-driven approach. Structured training programmes and workshops will be conducted to strengthen awareness at the State level, while continued innovation will ensure greater inclusivity and improved last-mile delivery of services.

This milestone underscores the Government's commitment to leveraging technology to empower citizens and transform governance, in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally enabled and inclusive India.

In 2009, the National e-Governance Division was created by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology as an Independent Business Division under the Digital India Corporation, a section 8 not-for-profit company. Since 2009, NeGD has been playing a pivotal role in supporting MeitY in Programme Management and implementation of e-Governance Projects; providing technical and advisory support to Ministries/ Departments, both at Central and State levels, along with other Government organisations.

NeGD's major operational areas include programme management, project development, technology management, capacity building, awareness and communication-related activities under the flagship Digital India Programme. NeGD has developed and is managing several National Public Digital Platforms such as DigiLocker, Entity Locker, UMANG, OpenForge, API Setu, myScheme, India Stack Global, Meri Pehchaan, UX4G, etc. (ANI)

