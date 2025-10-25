Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): In the wake of the Kurnool bus accident, the Transport Department has stepped up inspections.

The RTO inspected private travel operators at the Poole Bomma Center in Nellore city. Vehicles found violating transport regulations are being thoroughly checked, and those without proper documents are being fined.

Officials stated that vehicles lacking functional emergency exits are being penalised.

Additionally, strict action will be taken against vehicles that have berths installed near the driver's seat or emergency exits in violation of regulations. Cases have already been registered against some vehicles.

RTO officer Madani emphasised the department's commitment to enforcing safety norms strictly. "Our Deputy Transport Commissioner, Sri Chander, formed the teams and instructed us to thoroughly check who is violating the motor vehicle rules and regulations. Today, we are focusing on the emergency exit passages. We have booked 10 cases today against the vehicles violating the rules and have also seized the vehicles," Madani said.

He added that they are thoroughly inspecting private travel buses following the Kurnool bus fire accident. Today in Nellore, three teams are specifically checking the buses' emergency exit doors, documents, and overall fitness. Stringent action will be taken against any violators.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all the states should work out safety measures in the wake of the Kurnool bus fire incident, in which as many as 19 people were killed.

DK Shivakumar said, "It is a tragic incident. It is a lesson for all of us. A probe should be conducted into the incident. All the states should work out safety measures following this. We pray for the families of the deceased. 15 days ago, a Blue Line bus met with the same fate, but luckily, all escaped."

Karnataka Minister MB Patil said that the cause of the accident should be identified. Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "We should identify the cause of the tragedy. I pray for strength for the families affected, and I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured. Suitable compensation should also be provided to the families of those who lost their lives."

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep concern over the bus mishap near Kurnool in the early hours of Friday and directed the ministers and officials to "rush immediately to the spot" and "take up relief measures", the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

It may be noted that a private travel bus proceeding from Hyderabad to Bangalore met with an accident and caught fire near Chinnatekuru village of Kallur mandal in Kurnool district, resulting in the deaths of several persons and injuries to others.

"The injured were rushed to Kurnool General Hospital". The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day UAE tour immediately after receiving information, conducted a teleconference with ministers and officials and asked them to rush immediately to the accident spot.

He talked to Ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP and Kurnool district collector and asked them to take immediate measures to identify the bodies and to hand them over to their relatives. He ordered an inquiry into the incident, the release said. (ANI)

