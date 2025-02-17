New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi Congress on Monday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a probe into the stampede at New Delhi railway station where 18 people died and demanding action against the "erring officials".

According to a statement, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav in his complaint alleged that the tragedy happened due to the irresponsibility of the railway authorities and security forces as they took no step to manage the swelling crowd despite the fact that a large number of passengers bound for Prayagraj to take a holi bath in the Maha Kumbh festival had assembled at the New Delhi station along with hundreds of passengers bound for other destinations by other trains.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Start Receiving Revised Salary? Know Details.

But the railway authorities made no arrangement for crowd control in platforms, resulting in the tragic stampede. How could the railways sell 1,500 tickets per hour for passengers bound for Prayagraj without making the necessary arrangements for train coaches or crowd management, Yadav mentioned in his complaint.

Yadav said he has demanded that the NHRC probe should fix responsibility and ensure that strict and quick action is taken against the erring officials responsible for the tragedy.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Killing Four-Year-Old Daughter in Karnataka; Case Registered Against Husband.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) delegation includes Legal and Human Rights department chairman advocate Sunil Kumar.

The stampede, which occurred on Saturday evening as a massive crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj, left 18 dead and 15 injured, according to government officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)