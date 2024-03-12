India News | New Delhi: Three Wanted Sharpshooters Shot in Encounter

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Three wanted criminals who were wanted in a case of murdering a person namely, Arbaz were shot and apprehended in an encounter done by Special Staff North East District on Tuesday, said DCP North East Dr Joy Tirkey to ANI.

The trap was laid near Ambedkar College, Jyoti Nagar to trap the three sharpshooters.

The accused persons were travelling on a scooty. The police party signalled them to stop for checking. Instead of stopping they opened fire at the police party and tried to escape, revealed the police official.

In retaliatory fire, all three criminals were shot and injured on their legs. A total of 26 rounds were fired. 13 were fired by the three accused persons, while 13 were fired by the police team. The scooty being used by the criminals was found stolen from police station Hazrat Nizamuddin in August 2023, as per DCP North East Dr Joy Tirkey.

The three accused persons were 22-year-old Arif alias Khalid, 23-year-old Ali alias Fahad, and, 22-year-old Al Shehjaan alias Tota, DCP Tirkey told ANI.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining accused persons in the case are underway.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

