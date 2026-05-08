India News | New Era for West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari to Be the First-ever BJP CM After Derailing Fifteen Years of Mamata Banerjee's Rule

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a historic turn, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendhu Adhikari was named as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal as the BJP moves ahead to form a government in the state for the first time after winning the Assembly elections 2026.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

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"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said.

Shortly after the announcement, Adhikari met the West Bengal Governor R N Ravi and officially staked a claim to form the BJP government in the state.

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Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.

Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal.

Speaking to the reporters after his appointment, the CM-elect said, "I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public."

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul called Suvendu Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal, asserting that he has worked tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.

"We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari is our Chief Minister, who has been unanimously elected and nominated by 207 BJP MLAs. Very apt. He is completely eligible because of the way he has fought for the last five years inside the assembly and outside the assembly. Who would be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? We all 207 MLAs need to work around the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next 5 years, we need to deliver what West Bengal didn't get for the last 50 years," she said.

BJP leader Khagen Murmu said the BJP's victory was achieved through the "sacrifice of 321 individuals" who, according to him, were victims of violence during the election period in West Bengal.

"Just as the people have ousted the government that emboldened infiltrators and perpetrated atrocities, oppression, and rapes against women, I salute the people of Bengal. I salute all the workers whose relentless hard work has brought us this result. This victory for the BJP today has been achieved through the sacrifice of those 321 individuals who were murdered and whose blood was shed. Today, a BJP government has been formed in the land of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," he said.

"Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the legislature party today; work will be done here again by becoming the Chief Minister. Whatever has been said in our manifesto will be fulfilled," he added.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also expressed happiness over the decision, saying, "Suvendu Adhikari has become our Chief Minister. Those whose ideology is right definitely win."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "It's a matter of great joy... people are happy. Our first priority is to restore law and order."

BJP MLA-elect Bankim Chandra Ghosh expressed happiness, saying, "We are very happy that Suvendu Adhikari is the CM. Bengal will progress under his leadership. What Mamata Banerjee could not do in 15 years, we will do in 5 years."

BJP MLA-elect Sankar Ghosh added, "This is a historic day, everyone will celebrate and will remember the BJP worker who lost his life. It is our responsibility to fulfil the expectations of the people of West Bengal."

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak extended warm wishes to the CM-elect of West Bengal, underlining that the State will now contribute to fulfilling the resolve of a 'developed India'.

"Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the elected leader of the legislative party, Suvendu Adhikari. I commend Prime Minister Modi and express my deepest gratitude to the general public of Bengal. The way TMC had devastated everyday life and dismantled law and order in West Bengal. West Bengal will now prove to be a vital contributor to fulfilling the resolve of a developed India," he said.

However, the West Bengal elections weren't without their upheavels. Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Adhikari's personal assistant, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation into the case. Forensic teams examined the crime scene, while the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been questioning local leads as part of the probe. Senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), also visited the site earlier in the day.

Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Following his election, he also met newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata as part of organisational discussions ahead of government formation.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)