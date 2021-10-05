New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): As the admission for this academic session commenced from Monday, Delhi University is receiving more students with 100 per cent marks in their best four subjects.

Colleges have observed that students from few particular boards like Kerala have more 100 per cent marks compared to others. As a result, colleges feel the entrance exam is the only resort to restrict the number of students for admission.

Students who got admission till now under the first cut off list has 100 per cent marks but this time the number of such students is higher as compared to the previous year.

In Ramjas College, three subjects have 100 per cent cut-offs whereas others have more than 99 per cent. On Monday, the college received more than 25 students who secured 100 per cent marks. Today till afternoon, the number rose to 40.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Khanna, Principal, Ramjas College said, "The trend is very unusual this year. The cut-offs are higher this time. After we analysed the data, we saw students securing higher marks are very high. Even students with 100 per cent marks are much higher this time. I think we should announce next year's policy from now so that students remain well prepared."

"As per the trend, we are seeing few particular boards have more 100 per cent marks. The new normal with 100 per cent marks is going to change our admission process also. We have to innovate our ideas and policies according to the need and requirements of the students. Perhaps, the entrance examination is the only option," Khanna emphasised.

The final board examination of schools did not take place this time due to persisting COVID situation and instead, boards gave marks to students based on earlier assessments.

Jaswinder Singh, Principal, SGTB Khalsa College said, "The cut-offs are higher this time. In commerce, science and political science, our cut off is 99.50 per cent. On the first day, we had 62 admissions in different courses. We are processing the second-day admission."

Under DU guidelines students will be allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff.

The trend shows students applying for the science stream is much higher this time.

The admission based on the first cut off list will continue till October 6. (ANI)

