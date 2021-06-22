Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Many new power stations are being built in Jammu by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) under various schemes of the Central government to ensure 24x7 electricity to every household in the Jammu region.

Explaining how the old infrastructure of 2012 would cause overloading of the power station and was inadequate to meet the requirement of the electricity demand, Jagmohan Sharma, the chairperson of JPDCL informed that the corporation, with the help of several schemes of the central government, is working on improving the infrastructure.

"We are making transmission as well as distribution networks strong. For the same, a 160 MVA transformer is being added to Bern Power Station in Jammu, 20 MVA in Geladni Power Station and 20 MVA in Canal Power station," he told ANI.

"Many new power stations are being built like 20 MVA Power station in Gangyal, 20 MVA in Birpur, 20 MVA in Canal -2 power stations, and power station are coming up in Chak Balwal, Udaywalla, and Shahzadpur. So, around 15 to 20 new power stations are being added to the current network," he informed.

Sharma also mentioned that Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha had taken six review meetings since January to ensure smooth working.

Residents of the region were delighted about the government's initiative, and said, "In today's world, electricity is required for almost everything, and through this project of the government if we get 24x7 electricity, it will lead to development." (ANI)

