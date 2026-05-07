India News | New Roads End Years of Hardship in Gambir Mughlan as Border Panchayat Witnesses Rapid Infrastructure Development

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Development projects across various sectors are transforming the living standards for residents in the Border Panchayat Gambir Mughlan of Block Manjakote in Jammu and Kashmir. Residents shared that this hilly area, located near the Line of Control (LoC), has finally received essential infrastructure, bringing a 'much-needed' relief.

Locals have informed that in the past, the area lacked basic facilities, and people had to face severe hardships in their day-to-day lives. Due to the absence of proper road connectivity, residents were forced to walk nearly 4 to 5 kilometres on foot. Students often struggled to reach schools on time, while shifting patients to hospitals during emergencies remained a major challenge.

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However, a resident stated that "the situation has improved considerably with several government departments actively working in the panchayat. Under the PMAY scheme, houses are being constructed for beneficiaries, while developmental works are also being carried out under MGNREGA. Improved road connectivity has provided much-needed relief to the border population."

People further shared that beneficiaries are receiving assistance under various government welfare schemes, including pensions, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and other social welfare programmes. According to locals, newly launched government schemes are reaching people on time, and departments are extending full cooperation to the residents.

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Residents also appreciated the role of government officials who regularly visit the area and conduct awareness programmes regarding different welfare schemes to ensure that eligible people receive benefits without delay. The locals termed the ongoing development a positive step towards improving the living standards in one of the remotest border panchayats of Rajouri district.

Similarly, a major infrastructure project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is underway in the border block Doongi in the Rajouri district, bringing long-awaited relief to residents of remote areas.

The project involves the construction of a 13-kilometre road in Panchayat Challas, with an estimated cost of ₹29 crore. The road is set to connect multiple border panchayats and will also link three key blocks -- Doongi, Qila Darhal, and Nowshera, significantly improving connectivity in the region.

For decades, locals have depended on a 60-kilometre-long defence road via Peer Badasar to Rajouri, which includes seven army check gates.

Frequent security checks at these gates often caused delays and hardships for civilians. With the new PMGSY road, travel distance will be considerably reduced, ensuring smoother and quicker movement.

Residents say the project fulfils a long-pending demand dating back to independence. Due to a lack of proper road connectivity, people in these border areas were forced to walk 10 to 15 kilometres, making access to schools, healthcare, and markets extremely difficult.

Former Panchayat Sarpanch, Chaudhary Mohammad Sadiq, said, "I have been the Sarpanch here since 2011. Now, the arrival of this road in Panchayat Chilash has brought us immense joy. Mian Sahab inaugurated this road here. A large number of people were present during the inauguration, and people are very happy. MLA has also helped us." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)