Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have developed a 'zero-threshold Raman laser' that could revolutionise nanoscale laser technology with immense potential for quantum communications, the institute said in a statement.

A Zero Threshold Raman Laser refers to a type of laser based on the Raman scattering effect allowing highly efficient light generation with very low power requirements.

Pointing out that the development marks a significant milestone in the field of laser technology, the statement issued on Friday said the research team's work was recently published as a letter in the prestigious journal 'Physical Review B'.

The work was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (CRG) and the Ministry of Education (STARS), Government of India.

Unlike conventional lasers, this Raman laser enhances the ability to shift the frequency of a pump laser to ranges previously unattainable through traditional methods.

The key innovation of this zero-threshold Raman laser is its capacity to convert the frequency of quantum light sources while preserving their inherent quantum nature, a crucial factor for the future of quantum communication technologies, the statement explained.

A significant breakthrough has been attained through the creation of an optical microcavity utilising highly reflective mirrors, within which a layer of semiconductor, only a few atomic layers thick, is sandwiched, it said.

The researchers team, led by Dr Sajal Dhara, affirmed that their work on the zero-threshold Raman laser offers new insights into light-matter interactions, which could pave the way for ground-breaking research in semiconductor quantum optics.

This advancement holds the potential to uncover remarkable phenomena that may play a pivotal role in shaping the future of quantum technologies.

