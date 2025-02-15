Prayagraj, February 15: Ten persons travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said devotees from Chhattisgarh's Korba district were heading to the Maha Kumbh to take a dip when the Bolero they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus on the highway. Prayagraj Accident: 10 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Devotees Killed As Car Collides With Bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj Road Accident

VIDEO | At least 10 people have been killed and several injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bus in Prayagraj. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/06t5TkNd4m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2025

All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus have suffered minor injuries, the DCP said.

