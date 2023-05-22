New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exuded confidence that the data from the next census exercise will help in making India a developed nation.

Highlighting the importance of population census, the Union Home Minister also said that accurate data is necessary for making plans for development.

Shah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Janganana Bhawan, the office of the Registrar General of India, here in the national capital.

"Development plans can only be made when accurate data is available. I am confident that the data from the next census exercise will help in making India a developed nation," Amit Shah said.

Along with this, a web portal, created for birth and death registration has also been inaugurated today.

Taking note of it, Shah said, "The registration of birth and death is important for any country as it needs for maintaining various data like citizen's data, voter's list and for the assessment of beneficiaries."

The Union Minister also said that a book, containing information on the 1981 census to date, has been launched today.

"The online sale of the census literature publications has started today. This will bring great relief to the researchers," he added. (ANI)

