Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that deficiencies in the implementation of the Ganga Action Plan in West Bengal be specified by the state, NMCG and CPCB by way of affidavit.

The NGT, while reviewing the status of Ganga pollution control measures in West Bengal, noted that partial action has been taken in the state to control the flow of polluting materials into the river, but untreated sewage continues to flow into it from several drains.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze in Sadar Bazar Shop Brought Under Control, 1 Fire Operator Suffers Serious Injuries (Watch Videos).

Noting that several sewage treatment plants are either non-functional or not meeting the standards, the principal bench of the NGT, headed by chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, held that there are gaps in data, project execution and water quality.

The NGT directed that the deficiencies and gaps noticed from disclosure made in reports of the state and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) be "responded to" by way of affidavit by the chief secretary of West Bengal, the director general of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and CPCB before the next hearing for the state on October 8.

Also Read | Trump Announces 30% Tariffs on EU Goods from August 1.

The NGT said that the report submitted by the West Bengal government states that drains having significant flow are discharging a large pollution load and for these drains, DPR (detailed project report) is still under preparation and timelines are uncertain.

The NGT said that a rejuvenation plan should be executed to ensure prevention of discharge of sewage and sullage into storm water drains and canals and accordingly create centralised and decentralised sewage treatment facilities.

The CPCB report said that out of 42 sewerage treatment plants (STP) in 30 Ganga front towns in the state, only 31 were operationaland only seven were complying with the standards and thus, untreated or partially treated sewage is being discharged.

The NGT noted that CPCB has not disclosed in its report the total installed treatment capacity of the 42 STPs and the extent of utilisation capacities.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)