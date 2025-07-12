US President Donald Trump has announced that European Union exports will be subject to a 30% tariff from 1 August 2025.The US is set to impose a 30% tariff on all goods from the European Union from August 1, 2025.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, with the EU having readied itself to see what the tariff rate would be.

The 27-member bloc had failed to reach an agreement with the US to strike a comprehensive trade deal, including zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods.

Trump also posted another letter to his platform, declaring a 30% tariff rate on goods from Mexico beginning August 1 as well.

What else do we know?

Trump has spent the week sending letters to trading partners, announcing new rates for a number of countries like Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil.

With every letter, Trump invited trading partners to negotiate further, writing in his letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that high tariff rates would be dropped if "the European Union, or countries within the EU, decide to build or manufacture within the United States."

More to follow....

