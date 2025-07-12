New Delhi, July 12: A massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed on Saturday. One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries." Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Sadar Bazar, Video Shows Thick Cloud of Black Smoke Emerging.

Massive Blaze in Sadar Bazar

Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the first floor of a shop in largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazaar. Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown pic.twitter.com/eHjwc4cLB1 — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a shop in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazar. 25 fire engines are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/4L3zGYW1qc — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, said, "Between 3.45 pm and 4 pm, we got to know that a fire broke out on the main road. We called the fire department, police, and administration right then. They arrived immediately and controlled the fire; otherwise, a disaster could have happened in Sadar Bazar..." The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.

