New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to take "expeditious action" to complete the desilting of drains, including Barapullah, Kushak and Sunehri Pul, in Delhi.

Observing that silt removed from a drain is kept by its side and flows back into it when it rains, the tribunal directed the authorities to take steps to remove it.

The green body, which was hearing a matter related to the discharge of effluent via drains into the Yamuna river and issues related to it, including establishment of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and desilting and dredging of drains, also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for filing a late reply on the matter.

On August 13, the tribunal while considering the desilting of drains, had sought a response from the DJB within two weeks.

In its order passed on September 4, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the DJB had filed its report belatedly and this obstructed proceedings.

"It will be open to the competent authority of the DJB to find out the official responsible for causing the delay in filing the report and recover the cost from him," the bench said.

Regarding the desilting of drains, the tribunal said, "Expeditious action is required to be taken to complete the process of desilting. Undisputedly, the silt removed from the drain is kept by the side of the drain at some locations which on account of rains flows back to the drain."

"Therefore, the authorities concerned responsible for desilting are directed to take simultaneous steps for removing the silt from the drains and transporting it to the appropriate location," it said

It also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to open the vents of the Barapullah drain in the Defence Colony area in a manner that did not cause problems for the residents.

"The MCD is directed that if the vents are opened in the drain, then it will be ensured that the foul smell and gases do not create any problems for the residents," the tribunal said.

The green panel noted that according to its previous order dated January 13, 2015, there was a direction to the DJB for constructing 32 new STPs in addition to the existing 23 STPs.

"The DJB has filed the affidavit dated August 1 enclosing the updated status of STPs, but the said updated status only mentions the 40 STPs," the tribunal said, adding that the information regarding 15 STPs was missing.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, it said, "It is undisputed that out of 55 STPs, only 40 STPs have been constructed till now. More than nine years have passed after the order of the tribunal but the order has not been complied with till now."

It also pulled up the authorities concerned for providing a "faulty calculation" about the sewage generation in the national capital after noting the submissions of the DJBs counsel that the installed treatment capacity in Delhi was 667 million gallons per day (MGD) against the estimated sewage generation in Delhi of 792 MGD.

"The estimation of 792 MGD sewage generation in Delhi itself is based on a faulty calculation. Instead of calculating the generation of sewage based on the population or per head sewage generation, a faulty base of water supply by MCD has been taken, whereas undisputedly, MCD is not the only source of water supply in Delhi.

"There are borewells, there are a large number of cases of illegal extraction of water from the borewells and there are other sources of supply of water also in Delhi. Hence, the calculation so given by the MCD in respect of sewage generation and matching it with the installed capacity is incorrect and cannot be accepted," the tribunal said.

The tribunal noted that the DJB counsel had said that instead of STPs, decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) had been constructed.

Castigating the counsel, the tribunal said, "An attempt has been made by him to justify non-compliance of the order relating to the construction of 32 STPs by raising the plea that an adequate treatment facility has been created and that the remaining STPs which were to be constructed have been merged with (DSTPs)."

Noting the information before it, the tribunal said none of the DSTPs had been constructed, while land was not available for two plants.

It said, "In view of the slow progress reflected and considering the performance of DJB, it is difficult to believe that these DSTPs will be set up by the completion date of December 31." The matter has been posted on November 7 for further proceedings.

