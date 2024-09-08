New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and others regarding the incidents of urban flooding in the national capital and its connection to the disappearance of water bodies or wetlands.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report, according to which, experts largely attributed the problem of inundation to the disappearance of water bodies and inadequate drainage infrastructure, though short bursts of heavy rainfall and climate change were also the contributing factors.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms."

It impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of the DPCC, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Wetland Authority, the secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response or reply by way of affidavit," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on December 11 for further proceedings.

