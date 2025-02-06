New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Pulling up the north Delhi district magistrate (DM) for trying to "mislead" it, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on him over non-compliance.

The green body was hearing the matter relating to the award of compensation to the family members of factory fire victims in the national capital.

It rubbished the DM's claims of not being able to file a reply or appearing virtually due to "election duty."

Three workers died and three were injured due to an explosion and fire at a food processing factory in Narela industrial area in June last year.

In an order on January 27, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial members Justices Arun Kumar Tyagi and Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad said the tribunal had directed the DM to file a reply indicating the status of compensation to the family members of the deceased and injured, failing which he would remain virtually present.

The bench observed neither did the DM file a reply, nor did he appear virtually.

According to the initial submissions of the DM's counsel, notice was not served, following which the instructing officer verified the serving of notice and confirmed it was served, noted the bench.

The tribunal said the DM not only wrongly instructed his lawyer but also "tried to mislead the tribunal."

His counsel however said the DM was busy with "election duty."

"We are surprised that the DM did not even have time to make an application, seeking an extension of time to file the reply or an exemption from virtual appearance. This indicates clear non-compliance of the orders. Hence, we impose a cost of Rs 10,000," it said.

The matter was posted on April 1.

