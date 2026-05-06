India News | NHRC Directs Health Ministry to Submit Compliance Report on RG Kar Case and Healthcare Norms

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In a major development following the West Bengal election results, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a strong and unprecedented stand in the RG Kar Medical College case, significantly escalating pressure on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Acting on a complaint filed by Dr. Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of the United Doctors' Front (UDF), the NHRC has directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to submit a detailed compliance report within four weeks. Failing this, the Commission has warned of invoking its powers under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which includes summoning the concerned authority for a personal appearance. This strict directive comes after repeated non-compliance despite earlier orders, reflecting the Commission's serious concern over continued inaction in the RG Kar case.

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UDF emphasised that this decisive action has come immediately after the West Bengal election results, marking a turning point in accountability. For the first time, with the same political leadership at the Centre and now in West Bengal, there exists a clear opportunity to implement long-pending healthcare reforms without administrative or political barriers.

"There are no excuses left now. The system must deliver," said Dr. Lakshya Mittal. Recalling the tragic incident of August 2024, where a young postgraduate doctor lost her life after being subjected to extreme working conditions, UDF reiterated that this is not just a case but a symbol of systemic failure. Dr. Mittal stated that Dr. Abhaya is not just a victim, but Bengal's daughter, and justice for her must now translate into structural reform across India.

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The Commission has specifically sought compliance with earlier directions dated June 11, 2025, action taken against officials responsible at RG Kar Medical College, and the enforcement of duty-hour regulations under existing norms. Failure to respond may lead to the personal appearance of senior authorities before the NHRC, signalling serious legal consequences for continued negligence.

UDF reiterated that resident doctors across India are routinely subjected to 80-100-hour workweeks in violation of prescribed norms, noting that the NHRC has rightly recognised this institutionalised exploitation as a human rights issue that requires immediate enforcement.

The UDF's key demands include the immediate nationwide enforcement of the Uniform Residency Scheme of 1992, NMC-led surprise audits of duty hours across all institutions, strict action against institutions and officials violating norms, and the creation of transparent and accountable monitoring systems.

With the NHRC invoking coercive provisions, the UDF has urged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to ensure time-bound compliance, accountability, and nationwide reform implementation. The RG Kar case has now evolved from a tragic incident into a national accountability movement. Dr. Mittal concluded that this is a defining moment where India must choose between reforming the system now or accepting continued injustice. (ANI)

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