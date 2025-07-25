New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged suicide of a man in Farrukhabad district, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly following alleged police torture linked to a bribery demand.

According to reports dated July 16, the man was summoned to a police station a day earlier in connection with a complaint filed by his wife.

Accompanied by his father, he sought to resolve the matter amicably, but was allegedly subjected to physical abuse and pressured to pay a bribe by police personnel.

The NHRC, expressing serious concern, stated that if the allegations are confirmed, the incident would constitute a grave human rights violation.

A notice has been issued to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Additional reports indicate that the man, a resident of Farrukhabad, had been entangled in a marital dispute, which led to a complaint being filed against him by his wife's family at a local police outpost. Following this, two officers allegedly assaulted him and demanded money for his release.

His family reportedly paid Rs 40,000 to secure his freedom. Deeply distressed, the man is said to have died by suicide, hanging himself in his room. (ANI)

