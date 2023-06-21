New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the West Bengal government and Police in connection with a complaint that police there obstructed an NCPCR team enquiring into the death of a seven-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of Kolkata in March.

The team was allegedly physically assaulted and threatened when they protested against the Kolkata Police for recording on camera the team's conversation with the victim's parents as part of the enquiry, the panel said.

Also Read | Germany Up to 6th in Gender Equality List, Iceland Stays Top.

The complaint sought that police personnel involved in the act be booked under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, asking for a report in the matter including the status of the investigation conducted in the case.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

The state police has been asked to furnish its response within four weeks.

In its notice, the NHRC observed that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, or NCPCR, is lawfully empowered to inquire on its own on the basis of a complaint on any matter relating to an alleged violation of the rights of the children.

The commission said its first view is that installing video cameras in a discreet manner in the room where the NCPCR team was supposed to talk to the parents of the victim is not only morally wrong but also against the directions of the apex court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)